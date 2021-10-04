Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,709,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 364,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 87,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

