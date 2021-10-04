Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,380,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $241,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $48.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

