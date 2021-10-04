International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $245,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $141.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.