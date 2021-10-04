Lido Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

AMT opened at $266.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

