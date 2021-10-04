Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

