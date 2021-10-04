Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 251,651 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,563,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $251,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $90.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

