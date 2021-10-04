Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,316,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.93% of Navient worth $257,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $140,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

