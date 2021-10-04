Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 7,136 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 308.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

