Stephens Inc. AR Sells 679 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $169.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $184.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average is $164.30.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.