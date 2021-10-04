Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $145.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

