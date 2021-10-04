State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $23.51 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.34% of Voya Financial worth $23,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

