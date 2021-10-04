Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $543.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $550.01 and a 200 day moving average of $479.07. Intuit has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

