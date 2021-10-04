Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period.

PNOV opened at $30.52 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

