Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

