Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $2,410,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $402.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

