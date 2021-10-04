New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,921 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,787 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.40 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

