Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $20.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

VFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.46 million, a P/E ratio of -208.75 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 162,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

