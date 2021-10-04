Binemon (BIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.41 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00139933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.51 or 0.99816834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.48 or 0.06952042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 962,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

