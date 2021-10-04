Akroma Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,121.88 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $9,121.88 and $566.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.75 or 0.07015665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00108762 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

