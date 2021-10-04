Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) Short Interest Update

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ:GBRG opened at $9.92 on Monday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBRG. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

