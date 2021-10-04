Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Drops By 29.8%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:EDN opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.73 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

