Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Short Interest Down 29.6% in September

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $9.14 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,094 shares in the company, valued at $65,749.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.