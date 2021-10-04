StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $73.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in StoneCo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 35.4% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,176 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in StoneCo by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,271,000 after acquiring an additional 427,100 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,990 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.