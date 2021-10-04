Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Target Price at $51.67

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $9,084,289 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

