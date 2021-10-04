Keybank National Association OH Has $900,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $50,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

