iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $100.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

