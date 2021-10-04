Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,817 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

