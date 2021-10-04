Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

