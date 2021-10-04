SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $46,055.58 and $130.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00021164 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 566.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001612 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

