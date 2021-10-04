Anchor Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.29 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $402.64 million and $11.29 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00006955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

