Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

JPUS opened at $97.11 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71.

