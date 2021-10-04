Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.4% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 155,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

