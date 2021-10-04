Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $94.11 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

