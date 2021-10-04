Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,177,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.