CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOCRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCRF. Stephens began coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

