Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

ZG stock opened at $91.40 on Monday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

