Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Sanmina worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 5.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after acquiring an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sanmina by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.
Sanmina Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
