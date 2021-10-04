Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Sanmina worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 5.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after acquiring an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sanmina by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

