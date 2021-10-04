Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $11.76 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,410 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,000. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $118,810,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,504 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

