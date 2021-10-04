Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $266.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

