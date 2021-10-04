Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

