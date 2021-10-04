KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 570 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 37,902 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,662 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 46.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,425 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 80,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $96.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.