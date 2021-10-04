KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

General Motors stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

