KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 56,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,297,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,424,000 after buying an additional 158,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Valero Energy by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $73.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

