Scotia Capital Inc. Has $979,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

