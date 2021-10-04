Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 663,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

