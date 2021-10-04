Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,123,000 after acquiring an additional 369,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 53,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $121.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.