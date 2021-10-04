364 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 239,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.74 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.