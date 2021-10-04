Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 430 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Crane by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

