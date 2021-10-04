3,959 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.