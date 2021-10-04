Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $416.88 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,787 shares of company stock valued at $35,897,302. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

